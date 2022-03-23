Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HELL OR HIGH WATER to Be Released on on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital SteelBook

The Western crime-adventure Hell or High Water arrives on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital SteelBook May 17 from Lionsgate.

Mar. 23, 2022 Â 
The Western crime-adventure Hell or High Water arrives on 4K Ultra HDâ„¢ + Blu-rayâ„¢ + Digital SteelBookÂ® May 17 from Lionsgate.

The film stars OscarÂ® winner Jeff Bridges (2009, Best Actor, Crazy Heart), Chris Pine (Wonder Woman franchise, Star Trek franchise,), and Ben Foster (Galveston, 3:10 to Yuma). Hell or High Water 4K Ultra HDâ„¢ + Blu-rayâ„¢ + Digital SteelBookÂ® will be available for the suggested retail price of $27.99.

Oscar winner Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, and Ben Foster lead this acclaimed action-drama from the writer of Sicario. When a desperate father learns the bank is going to take his family's land, he and his ex-con brother decide to rob the bank, putting themselves in the crosshairs of an aging Texas Ranger in a riveting story of crime, punishment, and brotherly love.

Special Features

Enemies Forever: The Characters of Hell or High Water
Visualizing the Heart of America
Damaged Heroes: The Performances of Hell or High Water
Red Carpet Premiere
Filmmaker Q&A



From This Author - Michael Major