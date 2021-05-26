HBO Max Will Be Available In 39 Territories In Latin America And The Caribbean Starting June 29th

HBO Max, the WarnerMedia subscription streaming platform, announced that it will be available in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean starting June 29 with an iconic collection of curated titles from across WarnerMedia's legendary catalog and slate of original series and movies, Max Originals, plus live sports in Brazil and Mexico later this year.



"Our launch in Latin America and the Caribbean is the first step in our global rollout of HBO Max. We are thrilled that fans across the region will soon be able to enjoy HBO Max and its amazing collection of content. WarnerMedia is one of the most popular and trusted sources of entertainment across Latin America, and we are very excited that our global journey starts here," commented Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International.

HBO Max offers the whole family content from some of the best storytellers and talent across Latin America and all around the world, including movies, series, documentaries, reality shows, and kids' content and live sports.



The platform will offer Warner Bros. movies at no additional cost just 35 days after being released in theaters in Latin America, with titles such as Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical IN THE HEIGHTS, SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY starring LeBron James, THE SUICIDE SQUAD directed by James Gunn and starring Margot Robbie and John Cena, and DUNE starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya and directed by Denis Villeneuve, among many other films. Recent premieres such as TOM & JERRY, MORTAL KOMBAT, the award-winning JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH, and GODZILLA VS. KONG will be available on HBO Max in 2021.



HBO Max will also be home to franchises such as HARRY POTTER and the complete trilogies of THE LORD OF THE RINGS and THE MATRIX, as well as movie classics such as THE WIZARD OF OZ, CASABLANCA and SINGIN' IN THE RAIN. It will also bring the DC universe to its fans with titles such as ZACK SNYDER's JUSTICE LEAGUE, WONDER WOMAN 1984, JOKER, SUPERMAN & LOIS, and DOOM PATROL, among others.



HBO Max will also feature exclusively iconic television titles such as FRIENDS, THE BIG BANG THEORY and HBO Original series THE SOPRANOS, GAME OF THRONES, and SEX AND THE CITY.



There will be exclusive content produced especially for the platform under the Max Originals brand, with titles such as the thrilling comedy drama THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT starring Kaley Cuoco, an authentic youth drama GENERA+ION, a science-fiction story RAISED BY WOLVES produced by Ridley Scott, and new reality and documentary series such as SELENA + CHEF, dance competition LEGENDARY, and the upcoming NICKI MINAJ docuseries. Included are new content such as the special FRIENDS: THE REUNION, the next chapter of SEX AND THE CITY in AND JUST LIKE THAT..., and the GOSSIP GIRL reboot.



HBO Max will have exclusively new local original titles produced in the region with stories such as POP DIVAS, a competition for the pop genre crown hosted by Pabllo Vittar and Luísa Sonza, the documentary series PCC SECRET POWER, the astrology show ASTRAL JOURNEY hosted by Giovanna Ewbank, a competition with the best stylists in THE CUT, LAS BRAVAS, a Mexican series about women's soccer with screenwriters such as José Javier Reguilón, Luis Gamboa, Paula Rendón, and Helen Santiago, LOVE SPELLS, a comedy with a lot of melodrama starring Gabriela de la Garza and the action comedy BUNKER, among other titles.



HBO Max will also feature a curated catalog from around the world with series such as the Scandinavian drama BEARTOWN, the Spanish horror series from renowned director Alex de la Iglesia, 30 COINS, the anticipated biopic of Cristina Ortiz's life in VENENO, the italian series GOMORRAH, the israeli drama VALLEY OF TEARS, and Turkish melodramas such as THE CHOICE and a series about a young man with special abilities, A MIRACLE.



And for kids, the platform will bring titles from iconic brands like Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, and Cartoon Network including ADVENTURE TIME: DISTANT LANDS, TEEN TITANS GO!, SCOOBY DOO, PAW PATROL, FRANKELDA'S BOOK OF SPOOKS, THE AMAZING WORLD OF GUMBALL, BEN 10, THE POWERPUFF GIRLS and LOONEY TUNES CARTOONS, and many more.

Later this year, soccer fans in Brazil and Mexico will be able to enjoy matches of the UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, the most prestigious and followed soccer competitions in the world.