HBO Max Original Series GARCIA! Debuts in October
The Max Original series GARCIA! debuts FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28.
The Max Original series GARCIA! debuts FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 with the first two episodes on HBO Max. The six-episode season will continue with new episodes weekly leading up to the season finale on November 25.
Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Santiago García and Luis Bustos, published by Astiberri Ediciones, the action-adventure spy series GARCIA! follows Antonia (Veki Velilla), a young reporter who quickly becomes embroiled in an elaborate political conspiracy after accidentally defrosting a cryogenically frozen secret agent from the 1960s.
Finding himself thrust into a fractured modern world, Garcia (Francisco Ortiz), a former pawn in fascist dictator Francisco Franco's regime, must rely on Antonia's help to fit in - and decide where his loyalties lie amid a conspiracy to upend the Spanish government. Thrilling and fast-paced, GARCIA! spans six decades in Spain's tumultuous political history, seamlessly blending satire and suspense for a genre-bending adventure of epic proportions.
Joining Francisco Ortiz and Veki Velilla in the cast are Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Francisco Reyes ("30 Coins"), Nico Romero, Helio Pedregal, Mario Pardo, Miki Molina, Marina Gatell, Pepe Ocio and Silvia Abascal.
GARCIA! is created and co-written by Sara Antuña and Carlos de Pando and Eugenio Mira ("Grand Piano") directs all six episodes. The series is produced by García La Serie, S.L., a Zeta Studios for HBO Max in Spain, Miguel Salvat, Steve Matthews and Antony Root are executive producers.
Watch the new music video here:
From This Author - Michael Major
October 25, 2022
Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer brings the laughs on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” 'The Neighborhood” star talks about working alongside the legendary Patti LaBelle on his sitcom. He also shares why it’s hard to go on vacation with Steve Harvey and how the “Family Feud” host helped him get his start in stand-up comedy. Watch videos now!
Cody Cozz to Release 'Right On Time' on Friday
October 25, 2022
The track was produced by Craig Campbell and Bart Busch, and it was written by Jackie Lee and Justin Wilson. Cody Cozz released his debut single “On My Way” on Craig Campbell’s Grindstone Records in June. He has been teasing the song on his TikTok and has garnered thousands of responses in the last few days.
Saweetie Announces 'The Single Life' Project With New Partnership with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
October 25, 2022
Guests were invited to an invite-only private event in Hollywood with a speakeasy theme. The event featured music played by DJ Miss Milan, light bites, and branded photo moments throughout the venue. The Grammy-nominated artist showcased five signature Jack Honey cocktails including Saweet & Sour, Big Mouf Blogs, and more.
Photos: Crunchyroll & Lady Gaga Team Up For Another Chromatica Streetwear Collab
October 25, 2022
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the mission to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world. Check out photos of the new streetwear collaboration now!
LIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Is the Only Syndicated Talk Show To Grow Over the Prior Week in Households
October 25, 2022
During the week of Oct. 10, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” grew over the prior week by 7% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.5 rating) and by 3% in Total Viewers (2.268 million vs. 2.211 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). “Live” stood as the only syndicated talk show to deliver weekly growth in Households (+7%).