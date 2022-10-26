HBO Max Original Series GARCIA! Debuts in October

The Max Original series GARCIA! debuts FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 with the first two episodes on HBO Max. The six-episode season will continue with new episodes weekly leading up to the season finale on November 25.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Santiago García and Luis Bustos, published by Astiberri Ediciones, the action-adventure spy series GARCIA! follows Antonia (Veki Velilla), a young reporter who quickly becomes embroiled in an elaborate political conspiracy after accidentally defrosting a cryogenically frozen secret agent from the 1960s.

Finding himself thrust into a fractured modern world, Garcia (Francisco Ortiz), a former pawn in fascist dictator Francisco Franco's regime, must rely on Antonia's help to fit in - and decide where his loyalties lie amid a conspiracy to upend the Spanish government. Thrilling and fast-paced, GARCIA! spans six decades in Spain's tumultuous political history, seamlessly blending satire and suspense for a genre-bending adventure of epic proportions.

Joining Francisco Ortiz and Veki Velilla in the cast are Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Francisco Reyes ("30 Coins"), Nico Romero, Helio Pedregal, Mario Pardo, Miki Molina, Marina Gatell, Pepe Ocio and Silvia Abascal.

GARCIA! is created and co-written by Sara Antuña and Carlos de Pando and Eugenio Mira ("Grand Piano") directs all six episodes. The series is produced by García La Serie, S.L., a Zeta Studios for HBO Max in Spain, Miguel Salvat, Steve Matthews and Antony Root are executive producers.

Watch the new music video here: