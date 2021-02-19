HBO Max Orders New Series SUBJECT TO CHANGE

HBO Max has ordered to series SUBJECT TO CHANGE, an original story from J.J. Abrams, with Jennifer Yale serving as executive producer and showrunner.

This series follows a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that begins a wild, harrowing, mind and reality-bending adventure.

Sarah Aubrey (Head of Original Content, HBO Max) quote: "We cannot wait to bring this complex, eye-opening thriller to HBO Max. It will take viewers on an unexpected ride, showcasing the creative brilliance of J.J., Jennifer and the Bad Robot team."

"It's been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn, and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life," J.J. Abrams said.

SUBJECT TO CHANGE is produced by Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. Television. J.J. Abrams and showrunner Jennifer Yale serve as executive producers, along with Bad Robot's Ben Stephenson. Bad Robot's Rachel Rusch Rich is co-executive producer.

Bad Robot was formed by filmmaker J.J. Abrams in 2001. The company has produced television series such as Alias, Lost, Fringe, Person of Interest, Castle Rock, Westworld, LOVECRAFT COUNTRY and Little Voice; feature films such as SUPER 8, STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS and STAR WARS: RISE OF SKYWALKER, the STAR TREK, MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE and CLOVERFIELD franchises; and interactive content including the mobile app Action Movie FX. Bad Robot's first foray into publishing, S., a novel conceived by Abrams and written by Doug Dorst, was a New York Times Best Seller. In 2018, the company launched Loud Robot, an artist-friendly independent music label, and Bad Robot Games, a new entity dedicated to developing large and indie-scale original games for mobile, PC and console. Bad Robot is based in Santa Monica and can be followed at twitter.com/bad_robot and instagram.com/bad_robot

One of the entertainment industry's most-respected providers of original primetime programming since its founding in 1955, Warner Bros. Television produces original scripted drama and comedy series for multiple platforms. As of February 2021, Warner Bros. Television is producing more than 70 scripted shows for on-demand/streaming services, premium/pay and basic cable channels, and the five broadcast networks.