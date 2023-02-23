Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HBO Max Orders IT Prequel WELCOME TO DERRY (WT) To Series

HBO Max Orders IT Prequel WELCOME TO DERRY (WT) To Series

WELCOME TO DERRY (wt) is based on King’s “IT” novel and expands Andy Muschietti's “IT” and “IT Chapter Two.”

Feb. 23, 2023  

HBO Max has ordered the Max Original drama WELCOME TO DERRY (working title) to series.

The series, from Warner Bros. Television and developed for television by filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti ("IT," "IT Chapter Two") and Jason Fuchs ("IT Chapter Two," "Wonder Woman," "Argylle"), is a prequel to the New Line global blockbuster "IT" films. Andy Muschietti will direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first episode.

Set in the world of Stephen King's "IT" universe, WELCOME TO DERRY (wt) is based on King's "IT" novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films "IT" and "IT Chapter Two."

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max: "We are thrilled to continue this iconic franchise with the brilliant Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs, and Brad Caleb Kane. This prequel will expand the IT storytelling canvas and bring fans deeper into the terrifying, mesmerizing town of Derry."

Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti: "As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King's 'IT' until the thick paperback fell to pieces. 'IT' is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our 'IT' movies. We can't wait to share the depths of Steve's novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror."

Jason Fuchs: "To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it's a dream come true -- or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare."

Stephen King: "I'm excited that the story of Derry, Maine's most haunted city, is continuing, and I'm glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!"

WELCOME TO DERRY (wt) is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television. Jason Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project.

Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with WBTV), Fuchs, and Kane are executive producers. Andy Muschietti will direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first episode.



