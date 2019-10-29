HBO Max Launches in May 2020

Variety reports that upcoming streaming service HBO Max will officially launch in May of 2020.

"General entertainment streaming is the next great opportunity to aggregate and grow audience," said John Stankey, AT&T's COO and WarnerMedia's CEO.

The company believes that by 2025, HBO Max will have between 75 million and 90 million subscribers.

HBO Max will feature the whole series of "Friends," "The Big Bang Theory," "Pretty Little Liars," "Sesame Street," and many more.

