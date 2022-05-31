HBO Max Celebrates Pride By Launching A Custom Short-Form Series

On June 1, HBO Max will launch into Pride 2022 through a full curatorial and design refresh of its LGBTQ+ Voices collection. The page seeks to uplift, educate, and inspire all members of the LGBTQ+ community and beyond year-round.

Titles that reflect the vibrant, nuanced spectrum of queerness will be prioritized and elevated across all pages, displaying HBO Max's ongoing commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and overall diversity, inclusion and representation. The month-long celebration also includes free sampling of select titles available on Watch Free Episodes on HBO Max.

Additionally, beginning June 1st, the collection will include custom, short-form content series produced by Human By Orientation. These series will showcase and amplify the voices of HBO Max LGBTQ+ talent such as Hack's Hannah Einbinder, "Legendary's" Dashaun Wesley, Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, and Law Roach, "Somebody Somewhere's" Murray Hill and Jeff Hiller, and "We're Here's" Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka. The featured content will include: Queerness in Conversation, "Culture Closeups," "Serving Lewks," and "Get Ready With Me."

As part of its Pride Month curations, HBO Max will partner with DC to host a Super Hero Pride tray, consisting of titles from the DC Multiverse that feature characters in the LGBTQ+ community such as "Naomi" (premieres 6/1), "Batwoman," "Harley Quinn," "Young Justice," "Constantine: City of Demons," "Doom Patrol," and "Peacemaker."

Throughout the month of June, HBO Max's Human By Orientation will also partner with queer collectives across 3 markets (LA, Miami, and NYC) to bring the community back together to celebrate Pride in person.

Starting on June 4th in Los Angeles, Human By Orientation kicks off a month of Pride collaborations by partnering with The Party By Ostbahnhof on "SCENE." This showstopping event about freedom, fashion, and fearlessness will feature a lineup of queer DJs and incorporate memorable photo moments from iconic HBO Max series.

On June 19th, Human By Orientation will team-up with Black, queer collective, Masisi, for its Pride and Juneteenth celebration in Miami. Programming will feature wellness workshops and skincare services by Black practitioners, followed by a panel discussion titled "Art and Dance Floors as a Platform for Healing," and finally a night of music and performances by Black, queer creatives.

Finally, kicking off New York City Pride weekend on June 24th, Human By Orientation will partner with Brooklyn-based collectives Club Carry, xCakes, and DickAppointment to host their celebration, "GARDEN." The event will start with community-centered discussions around queer nightlife and lead into a party with sets by notable, queer DJs.

HBO Max's Human By Orientation elevates and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community - encouraging people to express their proudest, queerest selves. Throughout their year-round programming, they create fearlessly queer spaces that aim to expand dialogue and uplift the community.

Key Pride Event Dates

Saturday, June 4

Ostbahnhof x Human By Orientation LA event

June 10-12

LA Pride

Sunday, June 19

Masisi x Human By Orientation Miami event

Friday, June 24

Club Carry x xCakes x DickAppointment x Human By Orientation NYC event

June 24-26

NYC Pride