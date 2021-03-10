HBO Max Announces Launch Of HBO Max Pa'lante

HBO Max TODAY announced HBO Max Pa'lante!, an audience initiative breaking down barriers for new voices and driving awareness to culturally relevant programming across HBO Max for Latinx audiences. Founded on the vision of empowerment, resilience, and hope, Pa'lante! (Forward) is a celebration of the ambicultural movement that embraces being both fully Latino and fully American without having to sacrifice any part of one's identity.

"For more than a decade we've been developing creative, audience-first campaigns that strategically engage Latinx, Black, Asian-American and LGBTQ+ audiences," said Jackie Gagne, Senior Vice President, Multicultural Marketing, WarnerMedia. "With the launch of HBO Max Pa'lante! we are creating a home for Latinx viewers and a community committed to nurturing Latino voices and sparking provocative conversations."

The Pa'lante! launch includes the rebranding of the HBO Latino Twitter, Instagram and Facebook social handles to @palantehbomax. To attract new viewers, transition old ones and sustain the attention of both, HBO Max will take a three-pronged approach to the social launch of Pa'lante!:

Introduce Pa'lante!, via the Pa'lante! sizzle reel that will help highlight key HBO Max programming for Latinxs. Plus, HBO Max Pa'lante! will unveil its Tapiz Manifesto on social, inspired by the warmth and vibrancy of U.S. Latinx vecindarios (neighborhoods). The animated tapiz (tapestry) -- voiced by Cristela Alonzo and created by Latinx illustrators Katty Huertas, Daniel Moreno, COVL and Carolina Lopez Corominas -- will also put into words the identity and voice of Pa'lante!

Amplifying Pa'lante! with the editorial series Pa'lante Pa'Mi, which highlights different Latinx talent from HBO and HBO Max, as they explain what pa'lante means to them. Talent includes actor, writer, comedian Aida Rodriguez, writer and producer Cristela Alonzo, director Angel Manuel Soto ("Charm City Kings"), singer Joy from pop duo Jesse y Joy and lead singer Yotuel Romero from the Latin Grammy-winning group Orishas. These spots will roll-out throughout the year. We'll also elevate Pa'lante! with various community partnerships.

Moving Pa'lante! with an always-on evergreen editorial calendar on social. Amplifying, recognizing and championing Latinx stories with various themes throughout the year that will enhance brand perception and increase audience engagement.

Under the Our Stories to Tell banner, HBO Max's audience-first initiative centered on diversity and the celebration and elevation of ideas, Pa'lante! will continue to expand on WarnerMedia's rich history of amplifying multicultural stories and talent by highlighting the visionaries amongst us. Part of this promise includes a commitment to support Latinx creatives through a partnership with OneFifty-WarnerMedia's initiative to curate, develop and invest in bold, fresh and compelling storytelling.

Pa'lante! will expand the legacy of HBO Latino and, separately, the premium cable channel will continue to be available as part of an HBO TV subscription. Established in 2000, HBO Latino is a channel that has elevated award-winning original series from Latin America like Epitafios, Capadocia and Sr. Ávila, Spanish-language films from the U.S., Latin America, Spain and the Caribbean, Latin music concerts and artist specials including Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour, A Tiny Audience, Kany García: So Yo En Vivo, Farruko: En Letra de Otro, and Havana Street Party Presents Orishas, original comedy shows under the Entre Nos: We Speak Comedy brand and more.

With the @palantehbomax rebrand, the channel's catalog of content will become more visible and accessible to a wider audience, alongside the streamer's curated offering of the greatest series, movies and specials from iconic entertainment brands including Warner Bros., DC, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network and more. More than just another online community for content, Pa'lante! is a space for the creative heart of the burgeoning Latinx culture, bringing to life eclectic stories from across HBO Max and welcoming all cultures and generations, no matter where they are or how they identify.

On March 25, Pa'lante! will host a series of virtual events to celebrate its launch, including an exclusive keynote, panels on the future of Latinx storytelling and musical performances. More details will be shared as we get closer to the date.

Follow @palantehbomax, now live on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

