HBO Documentary Films Announces Nanfu Wang's IN THE SAME BREATH

HBO Documentary Films' IN THE SAME BREATH, which recounts the origin and spread of the novel coronavirus from the earliest days of the outbreak in Wuhan to its rampage across the United States, will make its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Directed with a deeply personal approach by Nanfu Wang ("One Child Nation"), who was born in China and now lives in the United States, the film explores the parallel campaigns of misinformation waged by leadership and the devastating impact on citizens of both countries.

The film will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max later this year.

"HBO Documentary Films came on board shortly after we began our production in the early days of Wuhan's outbreak-it was before most of the world seemed to be paying attention to the outbreak," says Wang. "The trust they showed us and the freedom they gave us enabled this film to become the best it could be."

With emotional first-hand accounts and startling, on-the-ground footage, IN THE SAME BREATH weaves a revelatory picture of cover-ups and misinformation, while also highlighting the strength and resilience of the healthcare workers, activists and family members who risked everything to communicate the truth.

HBO Documentary Films' presents IN THE SAME BREATH produced and directed by Nanfu Wang; produced by Jialing Zhang, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, and Carolyn Hepburn; For HBO: senior producer, Sara Rodriguez; executive producers, Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller.

Watch a clip here: