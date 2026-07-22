HARRY WILD Season 5 Finale to Air on Acorn TV with Jane Seymour

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The season five finale of HARRY WILD, the Irish mystery series starring Jane Seymour, is set to air Monday, July 27 on Acorn TV. The episode, titled 'Stotious' and directed by Robert Quinn, centers on Harry, Fergus, and Charlie investigating a murder that a man named Malky has no memory of committing. Season five marks a reunion between Seymour, who stars and executive produces, and Joe Lando, her former co-star from DR. QUINN, MEDICINE WOMAN, with Lando appearing as Pierce Kennedy, a State Pathologist drawn into the team's cases. The season was created and written by David Logan alongside writer Jo Spain, and is produced by Dynamic Television with Acorn Media Enterprises and ZDF co-producing.

Lando joins the season as Pierce Kennedy, a charming and brilliant new State Pathologist whose arrival quickly makes waves in Harry's world. As Harry (Seymour), Fergus (Rohan Nedd) and Charlie (Kevin Ryan) are pulled into their most dangerous and complex cases to date, the team takes on undercover operations, chilling murders and relentless criminals…all with the help of Pierce whose sharp instincts and natural chemistry with Harry prove invaluable.

HARRY WILD is executive produced by David Logan, Jo Spain, Jane Seymour, Daniel March, Klaus Zimmermann, James Gibb, David McLoughlin, Catherine Mackin and Bea Tammer. Frank Seyberth and Claus Wunn executive produce for ZDF.

Episode 506 – 'Stotious' – Season Five Finale Premieres: Monday, July 27 on Acorn TV

Directed By: Robert Quinn

When Malky has no memory of committing murder, Harry, Fergus, and Charlie must find out who benefits from the victim's death. As Harry mingles with unlikely company seeking justice, she makes a vital breakthrough in a sinister case.

About Acorn TV

AMC Global Media's Acorn TV is the leading streaming service for brilliant mysteries and suspense-driven dramas. Acorn TV adds exclusive programming every week to a deep library, all commercial-free. Acorn TV's slate includes acclaimed original and commissioned series including YOU'RE KILLING ME (Brooke Shields), IRISH BLOOD (Alicia Silverstone), ART DETECTIVES (Stephen Moyer), MURDER BEFORE EVENSONG (Matthew Lewis), HARRY WILD (Jane Seymour), INSPECTOR ELLIS (Sharon D Clarke), SIGNORA VOLPE (Emilia Fox), THE CHELSEA DETECTIVE (Adrian Scarborough), MY LIFE IS MURDER (Lucy Lawless), WHITSTABLE PEARL (Kerry Godliman), DALGLIESH (Bertie Carvel), MYSTERY ROAD: ORIGIN (Mark Coles Smith) and many more. The above add to a growing catalog of popular bingeable dramas including JACK IRISH (Guy Pearce), DOC MARTIN (Martin Clunes), DEADWATER FELL (David Tennant, Cush Jumbo) and all 25 seasons of MIDSOMER MURDERS, among others.

Acorn TV is available for $8.99/month or $89.99/year.

HARRY WILD is produced by Dynamic Television and streams exclusively in the United States on Acorn TV. Also returning for season five are Rose O'Neill, Samantha Mumba, Paul Tylak, and Aoife Mulholland.

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