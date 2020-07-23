Guy Carrington, Reginald Hudlin, David Jammy and Ian Stewart Join Jimmy Kimmel as Executive Producers of the EMMY AWARDS

Emmy® Award-nominated producers Guy Carrington, Reginald Hudlin, David Jammy and Ian Stewart will executive produce the "72nd Emmy® Awards" along with previously announced host and executive producer Jimmy Kimmel. Television's biggest night will be broadcast SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. Production company Done+Dusted will produce the telecast. Additional details regarding production of the show will be announced at later time.

"I'm excited to collaborate with this outstanding team as we produce a show that celebrates the best of what we do and reflects this moment in history," said Hudlin.

"The world has been turned upside-down by a pandemic, but television has remained our steadfast friend through it all, and we want to come together to honor this friend of ours that informs, entertains and oftentimes uplifts us when we need it most," said Ian Stewart of Done+Dusted. "How we accomplish that on Emmy night is a question we're all grappling with, but any stumbling block can be a stepping stone, depending on how you use it."

"Each year Done + Dusted has produced the Emmys, they've brought new ideas and a great collaborative spirit; and with the addition of Reggie Hudlin, it promises to be a truly exceptional night," said Frank Scherma, Television Academy chairman and CEO. "In this year of tremendous challenge, we look forward to the joint team innovating even more, delivering a reimagined Emmys to honor the exceptional television that has brought us together while we've had to remain apart."

Done+Dusted has devised and produced events, broadcast content and experiences for over 20 years, including some of the biggest productions in the world, in every corner of the globe. With offices in Los Angeles, London and Abu Dhabi, D+D has built an unrivaled reputation for producing world-class projects on behalf of nations, broadcasters, brands, artists, gamers, leaders, educators and purposes. This is the third year running that D+D will be involved in producing the Emmys. During the COVID-19 period, D+D have produced 15 programs including the network roadblock: XQ's "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future" and the most-watched Youtube Originals live event ever - YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020."

Oscar®- and Emmy Award-nominated producer and director Reginald Hudlin is one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation. Hudlin's next film is "Safety," a sports drama for Disney+ that will stream this fall 2020. His latest film, "The Black Godfather," is an award-winning documentary currently streaming on Netflix. He also recently directed the legal thriller "Marshall." Hudlin is the producer of "Emperor," a Civil War-era historical drama, which will premiere Aug. 18, 2020. In 2016, Hudlin produced The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' 88th Annual Academy Awards®, for which he subsequently received an Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Special Class Program. Additionally, he has been the executive producer of the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS for the past seven years. In 2012, he was nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award as one of the producers of Quentin Tarantino's Academy Award- and Golden Globe®-winning film "Django Unchained." Hudlin has also written, directed and/or produced numerous popular feature films including "House Party," "Boomerang," "Great White Hype," and "Bebe's Kids." In television he was an executive producer of "The Boondocks," and wrote and produced "The Black Panther" animated series based on the comic book series he wrote for four years. Hudlin is one of the few filmmakers to also run a major media company. He was the first president of entertainment for Black Entertainment Television.

Established in 2018, KIMMELOT serves as Jimmy Kimmel's creative lab, developing and producing television, digital platforms, mobile applications and products. KIMMELOT is a collaboration with Brent Montgomery, CEO of Wheelhouse Entertainment . Scott Lonker, formerly of CAA, serves as KIMMELOT president. KIMMELOT is currently producing two new seasons of "Crank Yankers" for Comedy Central with ITV, produced the Emmy Award-nominated "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'" with Norman Lear for ABC and is neck-deep in a variety of projects that are too explosive to share.

Nominations for the "72nd Emmy Awards" will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 28.

