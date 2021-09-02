Guillermo Del Toro's CABINET OF CURIOSITIES on Netflix Sets Cast

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities confirms the start of the Toronto-based production of the all-new, live-action genre-defining and chilling collection of distinct stories, coming soon to Netflix.

In Cabinet of Curiosities, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original works by del Toro) will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.

The cast includes Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Hannah Galway (Sex/Life), F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Luke Roberts (Ransom), Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead), Sebastian Roché (The Young Pope), Crispin Glover (Rivers Edge), Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone), Peter Weller (Star Trek Into Darkness), Mika Watkins (Black Mirror), and David Hewlett (The Shape of Water).

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is created and executive produced by Guillermo del Toro and executive produced by Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water; Sex/Life), who also serves as co-showrunner; and Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer.