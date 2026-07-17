Gracie Abrams on TONIGHT SHOW: Album DAUGHTER FROM HELL and Look at My Life Arena Tour
The singer also blind-contoured a drawing of Jimmy Fallon during the extended interview segment.
Gracie Abrams stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON for an extended conversation covering her album DAUGHTER FROM HELL, which she described as a thank-you note to her mother, and her preparation for the Look at My Life arena tour. The clip, posted to the show's YouTube channel, also captures a moment of levity when Abrams attempts to blind-contour a drawing of host Jimmy Fallon, producing results with predictably comic results.
During the interview, Abrams discussed the personal inspiration behind DAUGHTER FROM HELL, framing the record as a tribute to her mother rather than what the provocative title might suggest. She also touched on a moment of genuine surprise involving a Paul McCartney concert, and the extended segment gives THE EXCHANGE room to breathe beyond what aired in the original broadcast cut.
The Look at My Life arena tour represents a significant step up in venue scale for Abrams, and she addressed the logistics and anticipation of that transition during the conversation with Fallon. The segment offers a candid look at an artist moving from smaller rooms to major arenas.
THE TONIGHT SHOW has recently hosted a range of guests across entertainment, including Chrissy Metz, who appeared to discuss her Broadway debut in & JULIET, demonstrating the program's continued mix of music, film, and theatre guests in recent weeks.