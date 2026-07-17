Gracie Abrams on TONIGHT SHOW: Album DAUGHTER FROM HELL and Look at My Life Arena Tour

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Gracie Abrams stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON for an extended conversation covering her album DAUGHTER FROM HELL, which she described as a thank-you note to her mother, and her preparation for the Look at My Life arena tour. The clip, posted to the show's YouTube channel, also captures a moment of levity when Abrams attempts to blind-contour a drawing of host Jimmy Fallon, producing results with predictably comic results.

During the interview, Abrams discussed the personal inspiration behind DAUGHTER FROM HELL, framing the record as a tribute to her mother rather than what the provocative title might suggest. She also touched on a moment of genuine surprise involving a Paul McCartney concert, and the extended segment gives THE EXCHANGE room to breathe beyond what aired in the original broadcast cut.

The Look at My Life arena tour represents a significant step up in venue scale for Abrams, and she addressed the logistics and anticipation of that transition during the conversation with Fallon. The segment offers a candid look at an artist moving from smaller rooms to major arenas.

THE TONIGHT SHOW has recently hosted a range of guests across entertainment, including Chrissy Metz, who appeared to discuss her Broadway debut in & JULIET, demonstrating the program's continued mix of music, film, and theatre guests in recent weeks.

More on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Recent Articles Video: Chrissy Metz on Making Her Broadway Debut in & JULIET and Kissing Joey Fatone

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