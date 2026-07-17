Gracie Abrams Performs MINIBAR on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

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A performance clip from THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON features singer Gracie Abrams performing her song MINIBAR before the show's studio audience. The clip was posted to the program's YouTube channel as part of the late-night broadcast.

Abrams performed MINIBAR as the musical guest for the evening's episode. The clip is now available on the show's YouTube channel for viewers who missed the original broadcast.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON airs weeknights on NBC and streams on Peacock. The program has hosted a range of musical guests and celebrity interviews in recent weeks, including, as previously covered by BroadwayWorld, a sit-down with Chrissy Metz about her Broadway debut in & JULIET.

Abrams's MINIBAR performance adds to a recent stretch of high-profile musical bookings on the show, with the clip now available for viewers who missed the original broadcast.

More on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Recent Articles Video: Chrissy Metz on Making Her Broadway Debut in & JULIET and Kissing Joey Fatone

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