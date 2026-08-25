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Jenifer Lewis made an entrance built for the stage during a recent stop on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW, arriving in the studio already primed to sing a duet with host Jennifer Hudson. The segment captured Lewis in full performance mode from the moment she walked out, setting up an impromptu vocal moment between the two rather than a standard sit-down interview opener.

The appearance leaned into the kind of unscripted, high-energy exchange that has become a hallmark of Lewis's public persona, with her readiness to break into song immediately shaping the tone of the segment. Hudson, both host and scene partner in the moment, matched Lewis's energy as the two turned the studio floor into an impromptu stage.

The clip stayed centered on that shared musical moment rather than a broader conversation, giving the studio audience a spontaneous performance beat rather than a career retrospective. The pairing of two seasoned vocalists trading lines in real time gave the segment its most notable, shareable moment.

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