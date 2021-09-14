GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET Will Premiere Two New Specials

PBS has announced the premiere date of two new GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET Specials. Three Divas At Versailles stars Isabel Leonard, Nadine Sierra, and Aileen Perez. Additionally, a special starring Sondra Radvanovsky and Piotr Beczala will premiere as well.

In GREAT PERFORMANCES at the Met: Three Divas at Versailles, three-time GRAMMY winner Isabel Leonard joins Nadine Sierra and Ailyn Pérez to perform timeless selections by Mozart, Offenbach and Bizet including "Voi che sapete" and "Belle nuit, ô nuit d'amour" along with beloved songs like "Bésame Mucho" and "Cielito Lindo." Recorded in May at the Royal Opera of Versailles in France, Met Opera soprano Christine Goerke hosts the broadcast Friday, October 8 at 10 p.m. on PBS.

Great Performances at the Met: Sondra Radvanovsky & Piotr Beczala premieres beginning Friday, October 1 on PBS (check local listings). From the historic Stadthalle in Wuppertal, Germany, recorded in January, this world-famous soprano-tenor pair perform arias and duets from some of their many performances at the Met including Giordano's "Andrea Chénier," Verdi's "La Forza del Destino," "Luisa Miller" and Dvořák's "Rusalka", accompanied by Vincenzo Scalera on piano.

Also streaming on PBS' website and the PBS Video app is GREAT PERFORMANCES - Verdi's Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, and Great Performances: Yannick - An Artist's Journey, which follows THE JOURNEY of Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin from 10-year-old budding conductor to the pinnacle of the opera world.