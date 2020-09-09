GORILLAZ Release SONG MACHINE Episode Six

Watch the new episode below!

Gorillaz started the year with Episode 1 - 'Momentary Bliss ft. slowthai and Slaves' - of Song Machine, a whole new concept from one of the most innovative bands around. Now, six episodes in, Noodle, 2D, Murdoc and Russel have visited Morocco and Paris, London and Lake Como, as well as travelling all the way to the moon, and Gorillaz is ready to bring you the full collection. Titled Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez, out on 23rd October 2020 with physical releases on standard CD, vinyl and cassette; plus the 17-track Deluxe and Super Deluxe box sets. Not forgetting the bulging full-colour, one-of-a-kind 210-page Almanac, the very first annual from Gorillaz.



Song Machine is the ongoing and ever-evolving process which has seen Gorillaz joined by an expanding roster of collaborators captured live in Kong Studios and beyond. The result is an expansive collection of 17 tracks embracing a myriad of sounds, styles, genres and attitudes from a breath-taking line-up of guest artists including Beck, Elton John, Fatoumata Diawara, Georgia, Kano, Leee John, Octavian, Peter Hook, Robert Smith, Roxani Arias, ScHoolboy Q, Slaves, Slowthai, St Vincent and 6LACK, as well as CHAI, EARTHGANG, Goldlink, Joan As Police Woman, JPEGMAFIA, Moonchild Sanelly, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Skepta and of course Tony Allen.



The latest episode, Strange Timez ft. Robert Smith sees our heroes on the moon, in full magnificent Jamie Hewlett technicolour, spinning around the world at night, spinning around until the sun comes up, strange time to see the light. Watch the video below.



And coming on 12th and 13th December is SONG MACHINE LIVE, featuring a unique blend of visuals and live Gorillaz performance with songs from Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez performed live for the first time globally via livestream on LiveNow in three time zones. For more information visit LIVENow.

View More TV Stories Related Articles