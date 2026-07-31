GOOD NIGHT Round Table Says No to a Vaping and Smoking Ban

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Should vaping and smoking be banned outright? That question landed at the center of the round table segment on episode seven of GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, with host Ben Gleib putting the issue directly to his panel of guests. THE VERDICT came back unanimous: no, arguing this is precisely the wrong decade to be asking people to give up their vices.

The discussion is part of the round table format that has become a recurring feature of the show, where Gleib gathers comedians and guests to work through pointed questions on culture and current events. Past editions of the round table, sometimes billed as the Thunder Round, have ranged from debating the greatest comedy ever made to grappling with what happens after death, showing a pattern of the segment veering from lighthearted to unexpectedly heavy within a single conversation.

GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB bills itself as YouTube's first late night talk show, combining monologues, interviews, crowd work, and round table conversations. New episodes premiere on YouTube, with the vaping debate forming one piece of the broader episode seven lineup.

The segment continues the show's pattern of using its round table format to tackle blunt, often provocative questions, following a previous Thunder Round that similarly ranged across unexpected topics before landing on a definitive, if debatable, conclusion.

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