GOOD NIGHT Round Table Debates Caddyshack, Waxing and What Happens After Death

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The Thunder Round segment on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB took its panel through one of its widest-ranging conversations yet, opening with a debate over whether Caddyshack deserves the title of greatest comedy ever made before pivoting into a grooming discussion pitting a Brazilian wax against a back and crack. The segment closed on an unexpectedly dark note, with the round table arriving at a grim answer to the question of what happens when people die.

The Thunder Round is a recurring feature on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, the YouTube late night talk show hosted by comedian Ben Gleib that mixes monologues, interviews, and crowd work with round table discussions among comedians and guests.

Past editions of the Thunder Round and related round table segments on the show have covered ground ranging from stand-up premises to personal reflections on grief, with recurring participants using the segment to test material and offer unscripted opinions. This installment followed that same pattern, using pop culture arguments as a springboard into a heavier discussion about mortality.

Gleib's show has built a rotation of frequent guests who return for its round table format, including comedian Ian Edwards, who has used the segment in prior episodes to break down his own stand-up material and weigh in on social commentary. The full Thunder Round segment, along with the rest of the episode, is available on the GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB YouTube channel.

More on Good Night with Ben Gleib Recent Articles Ian Edwards Weighs In on Stephen A. Smith and Whether Jokes Defuse Stereotypes

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