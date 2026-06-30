GOOD MORNING AMERICA Reveals 2026 Summer Concert Series Lineup

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Keith Urban, Coco Jones, and more are among THE LINEUP for the 2026 “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series, sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line. The annual event returns with a star-studded lineup of performances beginning Friday, July 10, kicking off with COUNTRY MUSIC superstar Keith Urban.

Throughout the summer, the “Good Morning America” downtown studio will welcome a lineup of artists, with more to be announced in the coming weeks. Featured performers include breakout R&B sensation Coco Jones, chart-topping COUNTRY MUSIC duo Dan + Shay, TOMORROW X TOGETHER breakout star YEONJUN and the legendary Southern California band Sublime.

All performances will air live during the “Good Morning America” broadcast (7-9 a.m. EDT). The Emmy Award-winning morning news program is anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs live Monday-Friday (7-9 a.m. EDT) on ABC. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.

The 2026 Summer Concert Series Lineup

July 10 — Keith Urban

July 24 — Coco Jones

July 31 — Dan + Shay

Aug. 7 – YEONJUN

Aug. 14 — Sublime

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