GODFATHER OF HARLEM to Conclude with Two-Hour Series Finale

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Godfather of Harlem, the critically acclaimed crime drama from MGM+, will conclude with a two-hour series finale after its four-season run. Production is scheduled to begin in July in New York.

Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker, who serves as both star and executive producer, will return alongside the series’ ensemble cast. Co-created by Chris Brancato (Narcos) and Paul Eckstein (Narcos), the series is produced by 20th Television.

In the two-hour series finale of Godfather of Harlem, Bumpy Johnson faces the ultimate reckoning as the walls close in around his empire. With enemies converging from every direction—political, criminal, and personal—Bumpy must draw on every alliance, every sacrifice, and every hard lesson earned across five seasons to protect what he has built and the people he loves. The two-hour conclusion delivers the culmination of Bumpy’s extraordinary saga: a man who rose from the streets of Harlem to reshape the power structures of an entire era, and who now must decide what legacy he leaves behind.

"Playing Bumpy Johnson has been one of the greatest experiences of my career,” said Whitaker. “This character, this story, and this ensemble have allowed me to explore the complexity of a man caught between ambition, loyalty, and survival. I'm grateful to Michael Wright and MGM+, Chris Brancato, 20th Television, Amazon, the entire creative team, and our extraordinary cast, for five seasons of exceptional collaboration."

In addition to Forest Whitaker (The Last KING of Scotland, Black Panther), the series finale will see the return of Ilfenesh Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It), Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (WeCrashed), Erik LaRay Harvey (Luke Cage, Boardwalk Empire), and Rome Flynn (How to Get Away with Murder, Imperfect Women), among others. Guest star casting for the finale will be announced at a future time.

Produced by 20th Television, the series is executive produced by Chris Brancato, Michael Panes, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, and Markuann Smith. Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer.

Godfather of Harlem has consistently ranked among the network’s top-performing series. The show has delivered strong subscriber acquisition metrics, with each new season drawing an expanded audience.

Photo credit: Scott McDermott/MGM+

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