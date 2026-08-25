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Sam Champion delivered the latest edition of GMA Pop News on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, moving through a set of entertainment headlines making waves the same day. Champion covered Olivia Rodrigo's surprise release of a new single, "Serena Joy," giving viewers word of the drop as it happened.

The segment also included a preview of the fourth season of the "Jeopardy! Masters" tournament, with Ken Jennings offering a look at what is ahead for the competition. Champion split time between the two stories, keeping the updates brief while flagging what made each one notable for the day's pop culture conversation.

Rodrigo's new single arrived without advance notice, a detail Champion highlighted as part of the segment's rundown of surprises hitting entertainment news. The "Jeopardy! Masters" preview gave fans of the tournament an early sense of what the returning season will bring, with Jennings featured discussing the format.

The roundup closed out the segment's quick pace through the day's headlines, pairing a music release with a competition-show preview to cover ground across music and television in a single Pop News installment.

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