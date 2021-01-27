Fuse Expands FUTURE HISTORY Initiative to Honor 24 Rising Stars

With the new season of FUTURE HISTORY and the launch of the FUTURE HISTORY CLASS OF 2021, Fuse continues to honor individuals who are using their voice to drive positive change, and whose impact on the world will be talked about in the future. This year's FUTURE HISTORY initiative is sponsored by P&G.

The franchise will once again expand, with the Class of 2021 to increase to 24 honorees, celebrating positive, proactive and emerging leaders during six months throughout the year. This includes the addition of Future Middle Eastern History in August, joining Future Black History (February), Future Women's History (March), Future Asian Pacific History (May), Future LGBTQ History (June) and Future Hispanic History (September/October).

During each of these months, four Future History makers will be named and featured through a short-form video series that will premiere on the Fuse and FM (Fuse Music) linear channels, and then be available on digital and social media. This begins next month with the Future Black History Class of 2021, which is also being announced today:

Rapper Polo G for using his music to focus on real-life struggles like racial inequality, violence, drugs and mental health, and for maintaining a deep connection to his community by giving back to Chicago youth.

The Dad Gang founder Sean Williams for rewriting the narrative of the 'missing black father' and creating a community that defies stereotypes, shatter myths and celebrates black fatherhood.

Poet and novelist Elizabeth Acevedo for bringing authentic voices of color to life. In a literary world still sorely lacking in minority representation, her poems and novels are both award winning, and empowering for young people of color.

Inventor, entrepreneur and philanthropist Freddie Figgers for his dedication to inspiring change and providing solutions, through the Figgers Foundation. College scholarships, disaster relief funding, support for cancer survivors, kids in foster care, healthcare workers... Figgers is all about lifting up anyone in need.

"It is inspiring to see the impact these individuals are making so early in their lives, and exciting to share their empowering stories to our young, multicultural audience," said Fuse Media CEO Miguel (Mike) Roggero. "While it may not always be easy to focus on the positive, especially during such a challenging time, a key part of our mission is to shine a light on those who are impacting change in society. We are incredibly proud of our growing Future History franchise, thankful to P&G for their commitment to support it throughout the year, and excited to continue amplifying the voices of those giving us reasons to be optimistic about the future."

Future Black History is sponsored by Crest.

Since January 2016, Fuse's cross-platform Future History series has been celebrating positive, proactive and emerging leaders and stories. In 2020, this franchise expanded to include an annual "Future History Class" made up of individuals who are driving positive change today, and whose impact on the world will be talked about in the years to come. Future History alumni to date have been artists, advocates, activists, business professionals, entertainers, influencers, politicians and more, including 2020's Future Black History makers Megan Thee Stallion, Jaboukie Young-White, Rich Paul and Brittany K. Barnett & MiAngel Cody; Future Women's History makers Hayley Kiyoko, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Angelica Ross and Chanel Miller; Future Asian Pacific History makers Jay Park, Wendy Nguyen, Varshini Prakash and Raveena; Future LGBTQ History makers Kevin Abstract, Tommy Dorfman, Emma Gonzalez and Chella Man; and Future Hispanic History makers Amara La Negra, Joanna Hausmann, Daphne Frias and Rep. Alma Hernandez. For more information, visit https://www.fuse.tv/exclusives .