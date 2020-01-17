Freeform Orders Third Season of GOOD TROUBLE

After recently being heralded as one of The New Yorker's best television shows of 2019, FreeForm has ordered a third season of "Good Trouble." Starring Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton and Josh Pence, the series follows residents of The Coterie as they deal with the consequences of their personal and professional decisions and realize that sometimes standing up for what you believe in comes at a price.

Currently airing on WEDNESDAYS at 10 p.m. EST/PST on Freeform, the current season picks up with Callie and Mariana's relationship on the rocks after Callie has decided to move in with Jamie and leave the "Coterie Biatches" behind. Alice finds herself balancing her stand-up career with her love life, Davia learns the education system may be broken, Mariana navigates a new world at work, Malika faces legal consequences from her protesting, Dennis finds a new outlet to manage his depression and Gael's creative spark is reignited.

"Good Trouble" is co-created and executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg. Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina also serve as executive producers.

"Good Trouble" ranked as last year's No. 2 new cable drama among Females 12-34.





Related Articles View More TV Stories