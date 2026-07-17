Francesca Reale and Roby Attal Join Netflix’s THIS SUMMER WILL BE DIFFERENT

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

Francesca Reale (Stranger Things, Do Revenge) will play "Bridget" and Roby Attal (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Sex Lives of College Girls) will play her brother Felix (nicknamed "Wolf") in Netflix's adaptation of Canadian author Carley Fortune's bestselling contemporary romance novel This Summer Will Be Different.

This Summer Will Be Different, based on Fortune's novel, is a sun-soaked romance set across multiple summers on Prince Edward Island about Lucy, a young woman navigating her 20s and her first real love with her best friend’s brother, THE ONE person she was never supposed to fall for. The show will film on Prince Edward Island and in Toronto.

Dane Clark (Suze, One More Time), and Linsey Stewart (Workin’ Moms, North of North) are the creators and showrunners, also serving as executive producers alongside Fortune and Jennifer Kawaja (Sort Of, Wayward), Elise Cousineau (Cardinal, Small Achievable Goals) and Samantha Levine for Sphere Media

Reale was most recently seen in Musica, alongside Camila Mendes, as well as Laid starring Stephanie Hsu. Reale is also well known for appearing in the third season of the Golden Globe-nominated and SAG Award-winning series Stranger Things.

Attal can most recently be seen in recurring roles in the series Dexter: Original Sin opposite Patrick Gibson and Christian Slater, as well as Mindy Kaling’s Sex Lives of College Girls.

Francesca Reale Photo Credit: Ian Lipton; Roby Attal Photo Credit: Chris Labadie

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming