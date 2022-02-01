Fox & Tubi Announce Black History Month Content

FOX and Tubi celebrate Black History Month with a digital documentary, MAKING HISTORY IN HOLLYWOOD, showcasing FOX talent.

Available on Tubi this February, the FOX digital documentary features Malcolm-Jamal Warner (THE RESIDENT), Brian Michael Smith (9-1-1: LONE STAR), Dulcé Sloan (THE GREAT NORTH), Kyla Pratt (CALL ME KAT), Sierra McClain (9-1-1: LONE STAR), Karin Gist (OUR KIND OF PEOPLE) and Debbi Morgan (OUR KIND OF PEOPLE), as they discuss their triumphs and personal experiences working in Hollywood, while spotlighting notable figures who inspired them.

This February, as a part of #TVFORALL, FOX will debut a special BLACK HISTORY MONTH anthem, which was written and performed by Tisha Campbell Martin and Dani Wright, and produced by PK. The anthem will be shared across local FOX stations and FOX digital all month long.

FOX also is launching the digital series "Black History is Personal," which includes videos with OUR KIND OF PEOPLE's Joe Morton and Debbi Morgan, as well as Simone Recasner (THE BIG LEAP) and Nyesha Arrington (NEXT LEVEL CHEF). These personal stories will be featured on FOX's social handles.

Additionally, Season One of the FOX drama OUR KIND OF PEOPLE will be available to stream starting February 2. Tubi will be the only place where viewers can stream the entire first season of FOX's OUR KIND OF PEOPLE for free. The series was inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham's provocative, critically acclaimed book, "Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class," and takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years.

Produced by 20th Television and FOX Entertainment, the series stars Yaya DaCosta ("Chicago Med," "Whitney"), Morris Chestnut (THE RESIDENT), Joe Morton ("Scandal"), Nadine Ellis ("Let's Stay Together"), Lance Gross ("Hawaii 5-0"), Rhyon Nicole Brown ("Empire"), Kyle Bary ("Ginny & Georgia"), Debbi Morgan ("Power Book II: Ghost," "All My Children") and newcomer Alana Bright.

Tubi has thousands of hours of Black History Month titles, including new Tubi Originals HOWARD HIGH (2/4) and PASS THE MIC (2/16), as well as the award-winning documentary "I Am Not Your Negro"; "Sorry to Bother You," starring LaKeith Stanfield; "Bessie," featuring Queen Latifah, Michael K. Williams, Mo'Nique and more; "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks"; "The Jacksons: An American Dream" and more.

Launched in early 2020, FOX's #TVForAll campaign provides a space to highlight, champion and celebrate diverse voices across FOX Entertainment.

Watch the #TVFORALL anthem here: