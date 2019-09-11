Fox Commissions Animated Comedy with Maz Jobrani

A pilot presentation and script for an animated series based on Maz Jobrani's life and family has been commissioned by Fox.

"The series would follow three generations of immigrants adjusting to life in America while their neighbors must also adjust," a Variety exclusive reveals.

Jobrani will write, star in and executive produce the comedy alongside Jimothy Stack, Jim Stein, David Morgasen and Courteney Cox. The show will be produced by 20th Century FOX Television and FOX Entertainment.

The Iranian-American comedian and actor recently starred in "Superior Donuts" on CBS and has been featured in "Descendants," "Shameless," "Last Man Standing," and "Friday After Next."

Read the original article on Variety.





