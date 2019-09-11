Fox Commissions Animated Comedy with Maz Jobrani

Sep. 11, 2019  
Fox Commissions Animated Comedy with Maz Jobrani

A pilot presentation and script for an animated series based on Maz Jobrani's life and family has been commissioned by Fox.

"The series would follow three generations of immigrants adjusting to life in America while their neighbors must also adjust," a Variety exclusive reveals.

Jobrani will write, star in and executive produce the comedy alongside Jimothy Stack, Jim Stein, David Morgasen and Courteney Cox. The show will be produced by 20th Century FOX Television and FOX Entertainment.

The Iranian-American comedian and actor recently starred in "Superior Donuts" on CBS and has been featured in "Descendants," "Shameless," "Last Man Standing," and "Friday After Next."

Read the original article on Variety.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Adam Palsson, Richard Dillane & Leanne Best to Star in Netflix's YOUNG WALLANDER
  • Oprah to Sit Down With Bob Iger, Malcolm Gladwell & More on New SUPER SOUL SUNDAY
  • Billy Porter to Present at the 2019 EMMYS
  • BWW Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Lin-Manuel Miranda's Return to DUCK TALES