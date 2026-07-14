Fortune Feimster Talks THE HAWK, World Cup with Will Ferrell & THE MINDY PROJECT on Kimmel

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Fortune Feimster stopped by JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE to chat with guest host Ike Barinholtz, covering a range of topics from soccer fandom to her television career. The conversation touched on Feimster's experience attending the USA vs Turkey World Cup game alongside Will Ferrell, whom she described as a fellow enthusiast of the sport.

Feimster and Barinholtz have a shared history: both appeared on THE MINDY PROJECT, and Feimster used the occasion to offer Barinholtz some tips on navigating the guest host role. The two reflected on their time working together on the comedy series before turning to what each has been doing since.

A significant portion of the interview centered on THE HAWK, a new show that Feimster is involved with. She discussed the project with Barinholtz, though specific network or premiere details were not disclosed in the clip. Will Ferrell, who accompanied Feimster to the World Cup match, has remained active across multiple projects, including a EUROVISION SONG CONTEST musical currently in development for Broadway.

Barinholtz served as guest host for the evening's taping, and Feimster's appearance gave the two former co-stars a chance to reconnect on camera while previewing her current work in television.