Fortune Feimster Talks Playing Will Ferrell's Caddy in THE HAWK on Live with Kelly and Mark

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Fortune Feimster stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to discuss her role in THE HAWK, the new comedy series in which she plays a caddy to Will Ferrell's character. The conversation gave Feimster a chance to talk through her experience on the show, including what it was like to improvise alongside Ferrell during production.

THE HAWK centers on a former PGA Tour champion who sets out to reclaim a place in golf history despite being past his prime. Feimster's caddy role puts her alongside Ferrell's character throughout that pursuit, and she described the improvisational dynamic between them as a significant part of working on the series.

Feimster has been making the rounds to promote THE HAWK across several programs. She also appeared on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE with guest host Ike Barinholtz, where she discussed attending the USA vs Turkey World Cup game with Ferrell and touched on her earlier television work.

Jimmy Tatro, who also appears in THE HAWK, spoke with Good Morning America about his role in the series and the show's premise around a golfer chasing one final shot at competitive relevance.

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