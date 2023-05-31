Food Network Sizzles This Summer With The Best In BBQ

Food Network brings the heat this summer with back-to-back premieres of primetime hits BBQ Brawl and BBQ USA on Monday, July 10th at 9pm ET and 10:30pm ET/PT, respectively.

In the ten-episode competition series BBQ Brawl, superstar chefs Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and series newcomer Sunny Anderson coach twelve of the best pitmasters from across the country in high-stakes challenges to determine who will be named “Master of ‘Cue.”

For the first time the competition takes place on-location in California, with the home of Santa Maria-style BBQ and bountiful fresh ingredients as the background for battles testing the competitors’ culinary skills and ability to work together as teams.

Immediately following at 10:30pm ET/PT, Michael Symon is back with more sizzling heat, tantalizing smoke, and mouthwatering action at the country’s biggest and toughest BBQ competitions in the return of BBQ USA. In each of the eight one-hour episodes, Michael immerses viewers in the heart of American barbecue culture, celebrating its unique flavors, traditions and the talented pitmasters competing for cash prizes and the ultimate recognition as masters of their craft.

“BBQ Brawl is back and Anne Burrell, last year's winning team captain returns to defend her title against me and new team captain, the fabulous and unpredictable Sunny Anderson,” said Flay. “We have twelve BBQ chefs from all over the country who will take residence in our new location in Northern California and fire up some smoky grills.”

In the supersized 90-minute BBQ Brawl premiere, team captains Bobby, Anne and Sunny shake things up and set up camp in California for twelve top-notch BBQ competitors. In an ode to the Golden State, they are serving up tacos in hopes of impressing the captains before they select their teams. Then, they must impress with California-inspired smoky feasts. From epic live fire cooking and rib fests to whole suckling pigs, the competition is more cutthroat than ever this season – and the smack talking hits new heights. Each week, returning judges Carson Kressley, Rodney Scott and Brooke Williamson determine who moves closer to being named “Master of ‘Cue” in the finale on Monday, September 4th at 9pm ET/PT.

“My love for barbecue is no secret and I’m also no stranger to cooking competitions, which is why I’m thrilled to be back on the road visiting the premier BBQ competitions across the country,” said Symon. “I love meeting the passionate pit and grill masters and connecting with them over their life’s passion for 'cue and learning their tips and tricks to share with audiences.”

Each week on BBQ USA, Michael immerses viewers in the heart of American barbecue culture, celebrating its unique flavors, traditions and the talented pitmasters competing for cash prizes and the ultimate recognition as masters of their craft. This season is packed with exciting new barbecue festivals in unexpected locations, featuring fun new competition categories with some surprises. The competition is fierce, and the stakes are high in the finale as Michael and a dream team of world class chefs battle it out at one of the most prestigious barbecue contests, vying for the ultimate barbecue glory. After its premiere on July 10th at 10:30pm ET/PT, BBQ USA moves to its regular timeslot Mondays at 10pm ET/PT.

“Viewers have been eagerly awaiting the return of our BBQ programming, as they relish the opportunity to have a front row seat into the diverse and delicious world of barbecue with experts Bobby, Anne, Sunny and Michael as their guides,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “This summer, we will deliver more of what audiences crave, featuring the biggest and most intense competitions and the extraordinary people that make them come to life.”

Head to FoodNetwork.com and Food Network’s social platforms to learn exclusive barbecue how-tos from Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell, Sunny Anderson and Michael Symon, plus get the team captains best cookout recipes and join Michael on the road as he explores America's hottest 'cue contests.

BBQ Brawl is produced by Rock Shrimp and BBQ USA is produced by Simple Alien for Food Network.