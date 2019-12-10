Food Network Orders Second Season of BUDDY VS. DUFF

Food Network has ordered a new season of Buddy vs. Duff, the network's highest-rated series of 2019, it was announced today by Courtney White, President, Food Network. The high-stakes freshman series reached over 14 million viewers in its premiere season and grew ratings more than 40% for its timeslot vs. YAGO for P25-54. On the series, elite bakers Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman face-off in an epic baking battle for the chance to be crowned the undisputed king of cake. Production begins this week on the eight-episode second season of the competition will challenge every aspect of what it means to be a true pastry artist and cake master. The series is scheduled to return in March 2020.

"Audiences were captivated by the real-life rivalry between Buddy and Duff, the extraordinary intensity of the competition and the exquisite works of art created by these two titans of baking," said White. "As the biggest names in cake, they have a lot at stake in the competition and will lay it all on the line to prove they are the best in the business."

