Florian Zeller's BUNKER Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

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Sony Pictures Classics has acquired North American, Southeast Asian, and Worldwide Airline rights (excluding France) to Bunker, written and directed by Florian Zeller. The film continues the distributor’s relationship with Zeller that dates back to the release of his first film, The Father, and his second film, The Son. Bunker will have an end-of-year qualifying run before its release in early 2027.

Bunker stars Javier Bardem (NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN, SKYFALL), Penélope Cruz (VICKY CRISTINA BARCELONA, VOLVER), Stephen Graham (ADOLESCENCE, SNATCH), Paul Dano (THERE WILL BE BLOOD, THE BATMAN), and Patrick Schwarzenegger (THE WHITE LOTUS, THE STAIRCASE).

The film is a dramatic thriller that examines the emotional and moral challenges faced by a couple as the anxieties of an increasingly uncertain world begin to reshape their marriage, exploring the fears, doubts, and ethical dilemmas that define our time.

Bunker is produced by Federica Sainte-Rose for Blue Morning Pictures, a Mediawan company, alongside Fernando Bovaira and Simon de Santiago of MOD Producciones. Alice Dawson is also a producer on the film, with Pathé’s Ardavan Safaee and Mediawan’s Pierre-Antoine Capton serving as co-producers. Executive producers include Mariano Cohn, Gaston Duprat, Andrés Duprat, Emanuel Nunez, Fernando Sokolowicz and Helen Marti.

The deal was negotiated between Sony Pictures Classics and CAA Media Finance and WME, who are handling domestic sales, and FilmNation Entertainment, who is handling international sales on the film. Pathe will distribute the film in France, Switzerland and West Africa.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

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