MAXIMUM PLEASURE GUARANTEED Soundtrack Sets Release Date

Platoon will release the soundtrack for the Apple Original series “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” on Wednesday, July 15th, to coincide with the airing of the season finale, premiering globally on Apple TV that same day. The music for the series is composed by genre-defying producer and artist Wynne Bennett.

As a featured producer on Janelle Monáe's celebrated album Dirty Computer, GRAMMY-nominated for Album of the Year, Bennett co-wrote and produced the acclaimed single "PYNK" featuring Grimes, and also composed the score for the album's companion cinematic experience. As a member of the critically acclaimed Brooklyn-based band Twin Shadow, Bennett helped create the group's distinctive synthesizer sound, while her other notable credits include work with Tayla Parx, Kid Cudi, HAIM, serpentwithfeet, Jamila Woods, GoldLink, Tank and the Bangas, Emily King, Joseph, and Zeds Dead.

“Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” follows newly divorced mom Paula (Tatiana Maslany) as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer. Composer Wynne Bennett was tapped by show creator and producer David J. Rosen when the two felt an immediate creative connection upon first meeting to discuss the music for the series. “David and I have a lot of the same interests in music, and he thinks about music like a musician, an artist” shares Bennett. “It was clear that he wanted something very unique and different from the generic thriller soundtrack formula, something that would match the series’ dark comedy element.”

Bennett and Rosen excitedly mused on a score that juxtaposed the tightly wound energy of early aughts electroclash music, with the expansive sound of the original score to the 1996 Cohen brothers film “Fargo”. This initial approach would mutate over time as Bennett collaborated directly with Rosen and the series editors from early on in the production process. “It was super cool to be working that closely with the editors and David right from the beginning,” says Bennett.

“The cuts were changing drastically because I was starting so early, but because of my early involvement we just came at the composition of the score in an experimental way. David and I focused on the music feeling like it’s always on the edge, what is the sound of a kettle about to blow? Paula’s life as a mother and her marriage is spiraling out of control- what does that sound like, and what untraditional methods can we use to hold that feeling? It was super fun to explore those themes, and I was up for the challenge.”

Beyond her work with well-known recording artists, Bennett also works as a composer for film and television. Her credits include Rachel Fleit's documentaries “Bama Rush” (HBO Max), “Sugar Babies” (Sundance Film Festival premiere), “The Slightest Touch” (HBO Max), executive produced by Colin Farrell, and “The Debutantes” (BET), among many others. Beyond her original scoring work, her music has been featured widely across film and television, including “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, “Booksmart”, “Paper Towns”, “Kindred”, “How to Die Alone” and more.

While touring with Tony Award-winning choreographer Bill T. Jones and the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company, Bennett was commissioned to compose new works including A Quarreling Pair, which premiered at BAM's Next Wave Festival. The Orchestra of St. Luke's premiered her original compositions Insomnia and Tiny Chapters. Her compositions accompany choreographer Ligia Lewis's “A Plot, A Scandal”, which premiered at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles and received critical acclaim before being selected for the 2024 Whitney Biennial. Her most recent collaboration, “Wayward Chant”, premiered at Gropius Bau in Berlin in 2025.

A conservatory-trained pianist, Bennett began her studies at the Harlem School of the Arts before studying classical composition at Mannes College of Music at The New School. She made her Kennedy Center debut at age eighteen, and has since performed around the world at Carnegie Hall, the Sydney Opera House, the Venice Biennale, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Spoleto Festival USA, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Afropunk, NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts, and the iHeartRadio Music Festival. She is a member of the Recording Academy, the Television Academy, and the Society of Composers & Lyricists, and divides her time between New York City and Los Angeles.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...