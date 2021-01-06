First Black Woman to Coach Pro Baseball Appears on CBS THIS MORNING

For the first time in MLB history, a Black woman will take to the diamond and coach professional baseball. First on "CBS This Morning," Dana Jacobson spoke with 29-year-old Bianca Smith, who will join the Boston Red Sox organization this upcoming season as a minor league coach. She says she hopes her historic hire inspires other women of color who don't see themselves represented in jobs they aspire to attain.

"If people think, it's just because I'm a woman, well, then I'll just go out and prove them wrong," she said.

On not seeing anyone that looked like her on the field: "There's also the idea that just because you don't see it doesn't mean you can't do it because somebody has to be the first. Otherwise, it's never going to happen."

On her parents being THE VOICE of reason: "Surprisingly, there are times where they even said, why don't you just go ahead and take the bar, go practice law for a bit, but they saw how much I wanted to do this...They saw the drive and the passion, how much I loved coaching. And they were willing to do whatever was necessary to help me."

"It means more now than it did before. This is not what I was thinking when I accepted the offer. When I accepted it, I was just thinking I get to coach. I knew it was going to be a pretty big deal....But to me, this is just an opportunity to hopefully inspire other women, other women of color who are interested in this game, who might even have the idea that they want to coach."