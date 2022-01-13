Film at Lincoln Center Announces Joachim Trier Film Screenings

Film at Lincoln Center announces Joachim Trier: The Oslo Trilogy celebrating the release of The Worst Person in the World, alongside a selection of companion films curated by director Trier and frequent collaborator Eskil Vogt, January 28-February 3.

Fifteen years after their first feature-length collaboration, Reprise, and 10 years after its follow-up, Oslo, August 31st, director Joachim Trier and his longtime co-writer Eskil Vogt turned their gaze back on the Norwegian capital city with NYFF59 Main Slate selection The Worst Person in the World, which opens on February 4 at Film at Lincoln Center.

Playful yet melancholy, intricately observed yet bracingly deft, and centering on three exhilarating performances from factor (and practicing physician) Anders Danielsen Lie, the films that comprise the newly christened Oslo Trilogy deliver lyrical, unflinching meditations on memory, self-knowledge, and the mutability of identity in today's Europe.

In addition to the trilogy, highlights of the curation include The Age of Innocence, Martin Scorsese's adaptation of Edith Wharton's 1920 novel starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Winona Ryder; The Green Ray, director Éric Rohmer's Golden Lion winner at the Venice Film Festival; John Hughes's The Breakfast Club, featuring five teenagers confronted with the truth that finding ways to connect with other people is essential to knowing oneself; Hiroshima mon amour, Alain Resnais's meticulously restored, modernist masterwork reflecting on the bombing of the Japanese city; director George Cukor's beloved The Philadelphia Story, a worldly, pragmatic reflection on the complex affinities people have for one another; Remonstrance, Erik Løchen's (Trier's grandfather) radical story of a film crew trying to make a political film, unique in that its five reels could be shown in any order, rendering 120 possible versions of the film; Larisa Shepitko's Wings, following a celebrated World War II fighter pilot's (Maya Bulgakova) postwar career as the principal of a vocational school; and two essential French offerings: Agnès Varda's Cléo from 5 to 7, portraying a pop singer's sudden confrontation with cancer; and My Sex Life... or How I Got into an Argument, Arnaud Desplechin's sophisticated take on the "sex farce" genre.

Presented in partnership with NEON. Organized by Dennis Lim and Madeline Whittle.

