Film Movement Announces the U.S. Theatrical Release of TEMBLORES

Film Movement is proud to announce the U.S. theatrical release of the feature feature Temblores, recent winner of the Grand Jury Prize at NewFest: The New York Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Film Festival and a favorite at numerous international film festivals including Berlin, Miami, Guadalajara, OutFest, San Sebastian, Chicago, and Seattle.

The film opens on Friday, November 29 at THE QUAD Cinema in New York City and at the Coral Gables Art Cinema in Miami, and on Friday, December 6 at the Laemmle Royal in Los Angeles and the Landmark Opera Plaza in San Francisco, followed by other U.S. cities including Chicago and Washington D.C.

In this deeply personal follow-up to his landmark debut Ixcanul, Jayro Bustamante shifts his focus from rural Guatemala to Guatemala City, but once again sets his sights on an individual caught between two seemingly irreconcilable worlds.



When handsome and charismatic Pablo (Juan Pablo Olyslager) arrives at his affluent family's house everyone is eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved son, devoted father and caring husband. A seemingly exemplary pillar of Guatemala City's Evangelical Christian community, Pablo's announcement that he intends to leave his wife for another man sends shock waves through the family. As Pablo tries to acclimate to his new life in the city's gay subculture with the liberated Francisco, his ultra-religious family does everything in its power to get their PRODIGAL SON back on track, no matter the cost.





