Faze Clan and Invisible Narratives to Release Horror Movie CRIMSON

FaZe Clan and Invisible Narratives are unveiling more details today surrounding their highly-anticipated upcoming feature film, the first in a series of projects creating a cinematic universe conceived by Invisible Narratives and the world's top gaming organization. The scripted spooky thriller is titled "Crimson" and will be released on October 29th on Inviz.tv just in time for Halloween.

"Crimson" stars major gaming and Youtube personality FaZe Rug and will feature other top content creators from FaZe Clan, a collective boasting over 230 million combined followers, known globally for their impact on youth culture. FaZe Rug will give fans an exclusive sneak preview of "Crimson" during today's star-studded edition of Twitch Rivals, which will air live today at 2pm PT on twitch.tv/faze and twitch.tv/twitchrivals . The teaser will also be available at Inviz.tv and on FaZe Rug's Youtube channel later today.

"Crimson," directed by one of Hollywood's most prolific editors Gregory Plotkin ("Get Out," "Game Night," "Happy Death Day," and the "Paranormal Activity" franchise), is the first film to release exclusively on on Inviz.tv , a new direct-to-consumer destination with a focus on content and commerce. As Halloween has been canceled in many cities across the country, "Crimson" will become the October holiday event of 2020. Fans can visit the site today to pre-order tickets and gain access to the first in a series of limited-edition merchandise drops tied to the film including masks, tees and hoodies, as well as the ultimate bundle that includes giftable ticket passes to the film.

"Halloween is going to be so insane this year!" said FaZe Rug. "Filming Crimson has been a total blast and I'm so excited for everyone to see this super creepy thriller. Being on this creative adventure has been a dream come true."

The film will combine FaZe Clan's digital-first, global fanbase with Invisible Narratives' world-class storytelling and Hollywood pedigree; the distribution of the film is intended to address the generational shift in how next-gen audiences consume entertainment.

"Invisible Narratives was founded with a mission to address the shift in how content is consumed, and to deliver IP to the next-gen audience directly where they already live," said Invisible Narratives co-founders Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman. "FaZe Clan is the perfect partner for our first direct-to-consumer movie on Inviz.tv . 'Crimson' will deliver a unique experience that combines a cinematic film alongside limited edition merchandise to a highly engaged, global fanbase - just in time to save Halloween 2020!"

The project is self-financed and Invisible Narratives is seeking international partners. This announcement comes on the heels of Invisible's partnership with Michael Bay for pandemic thriller Songbird which recently sold to STX. Additionally, FaZe Clan recently launched FaZe Studios, a separate venture created with the purpose of delivering a wide array of longform content aimed at youth culture. Alongside award-winning producer Michael Sugar of Sugar23, FaZe Studios will curate and produce TV and film projects as cultural arbiters of the Gen Z and millennial space.

