Faith Prince Joins FOX'S New Musical Drama MONARCH

Tony-winner Faith Prince is set to join the cast of Fox's upcoming COUNTRY MUSIC drama, Monarch.

Deadline reports that Prince will join the previously announced Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel in the new series.

Monarch is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America's first family of country music. The series debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 30, immediately following the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP, and continuing on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

In Monarch, "Texas Truthteller" and reigning KING of COUNTRY MUSIC Albie Roman (Adkins),

along with his insanely talented, but TOUGH AS NAILS wife, Queen of COUNTRY MUSIC Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), have created a COUNTRY MUSIC dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown, Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Prince is slated to play Dottie's younger sister.

Faith Prince was established as a Broadway star with her portrayal of Miss Adelaide in the 1992 revival of Guys and Dolls, for which she won both the Tony and Drama Desk Award as Best Actress in a Musical. In 2001, Prince was once again nominated for Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her portrayal of Ella Peterson in the revival of Bells Are Ringing. She was featured in the 2008 Broadway musical A Catered Affair, for which she received Tony and Drama Desk nominations. She was most recently seen on Broadway as Miss Hannigan in Annie and in Seth Rudetsky's Disaster! The Musical.