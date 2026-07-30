Fabien Frankel Reacts to Ser Criston Cole's Fate on HOUSE OF THE DRAGON
The actor also looked back on the audition that first landed him the role.
Fabien Frankel sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to react to his HOUSE OF THE DRAGON character's fate, discussing what it was like to film his final scene on the HBO series. The appearance gave Frankel a chance to reflect on the end of his character's arc in front of a late-night audience.
Beyond the reaction to his character's ending, Frankel shared the story of his memorable first audition for the role, offering a glimpse into how he initially landed the part.
The conversation touched on the physical and emotional demands of shooting the character's exit from the series, with Frankel walking Fallon through the specifics of that final day on set. His account added detail to a storyline that has drawn significant attention from fans following his character's journey throughout the show.
Frankel has previously discussed his character's fate on HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 3 in other interviews, addressing the emotional arc the show has built across its three seasons. Fans can read more about his comments on Fabien Frankel Discusses His Character's Shocking Fate on HOUSE OF THE DRAGON.