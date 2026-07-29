Fabien Frankel Discusses His Character's Shocking Fate on HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

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Fabien Frankel sat down with TODAY to discuss the latest season of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, addressing the shocking fate that has befallen his character and the emotional journey the show has taken viewers on across its three seasons. The conversation gave Frankel space to reflect on where his storyline has landed after years of building tension within the series.

During the appearance, Frankel also looked back on his earliest days as an actor, recalling his first acting gig in New York City on NYPD BLUE. The anecdote offered a rare glimpse into his career before HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, tracing a path from early television work to his current role in one of HBO's biggest ongoing productions.

Frankel used the interview to walk through what he described as an emotional roller coaster for fans who have followed his character's arc since the series began. He connected that long-running tension to the developments audiences have seen play out this season, giving context to why the twist has generated such a strong reaction.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 3 has been the subject of extensive coverage as HBO rolls out the season's episodes weekly, including a recent look at Ser Criston Cole's final battle against the Rivermen and Winter Wolves.

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