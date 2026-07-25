FUTURAMA Season 14 Trailer Teases Space Pirates, Lab-Grown Meat, and Zoidberg's Lost Love

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Hulu posted the official Season 14 trailer for FUTURAMA, offering the first look at what the animated series has in store when it returns on August 3. The trailer promises a season built around swaggering space pirates, lab-grown meats, and what the promotional materials describe as sexy scams, alongside a storyline centered on the return of Dr. Zoidberg's lost love.

The Zoidberg thread stands out as one of the more unexpected angles teased in the footage. The character, a recurring fan favorite across the series' long run, rarely receives a romantic storyline of this scope, and the trailer frames the development as a genuine surprise for viewers.

FUTURAMA originally ran on Fox before finding new life through revivals, and the current run on Hulu has continued to expand the show's universe with new episodes. Season 14 will be available on both Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, broadening access for subscribers across both platforms when the season debuts August 3.

The trailer positions Season 14 as a dense and varied run, packing multiple distinct storylines into its preview footage rather than centering on a single narrative thread, suggesting the new episodes will move quickly across different tones and settings.

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