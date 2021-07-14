FOX Sports Adds NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez to Its Elite NFL Game Talent Roster

FOX Sports expands its elite NFL talent roster by signing former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez as a game analyst. Sanchez will also make appearances across FS1's daily studio shows. Today's announcement was made by Brad Zager, Executive Producer and Executive Vice President, Head of Production and Operations, FOX Sports.

The 10-year NFL veteran, who led the New York Jets to consecutive AFC Championship Games in his first two pro seasons, embarks on his first season as an NFL game analyst this fall.

"We are thrilled to add Mark Sanchez to the FOX NFL family," Zager said. "Recently retired, he offers invaluable fresh-off-the-field perspective, and through his television work, he has proven himself an insightful analyst and true student of the game."

Drafted by the Jets in 2009 as the fifth overall pick, Sanchez posted an impressive rookie season, being named to the 2009 NFL All-Rookie Team and becoming the first rookie quarterback in league history to win in his first three starts and only the second to win his first two playoff games. In his second season, Sanchez became only the second quarterback ever to reach the conference championship in his first two years. Additionally, he set the Jets franchise record for most postseason victories by a quarterback with four, longest touchdown pass in a playoff game (80; 2009) and most game-winning drives in a single season (six; 2010).

"I am thrilled to not only be making the move to FOX Sports but also to the game analyst role," Sanchez said. "This is something I have worked toward since the day I retired, and short of playing, there's nothing I have been more excited for in my entire career. I can't wait to get this season started."

After suffering a season-ending injury in the preseason of 2013, Sanchez went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles, DALLAS Cowboys and Washington Football Team before retiring in 2019. Upon announcing his retirement, Sanchez immediately transitioned from the gridiron to one of ABC's prized studio roles alongside Kevin Negandhi and now-FOX NFL analyst Jonathan Vilma. While with ABC/ESPN for two years, Sanchez also contributed to "College Football Live," Get Up" and "SportsCenter."

In college, Sanchez enjoyed a stellar career as quarterback at USC from 2005-2008, leading the Trojans to a Rose Bowl win his junior year, capping an outstanding 13-victory season that placed USC third in the final AP Top 25 poll. In the New Year's Day game, he threw for 413 yards and completed four touchdowns en route to earning Rose Bowl Offensive MVP honors in his final game. Sanchez's 413 passing yards ranked second in Rose Bowl history and fourth in USC history. He finished the season with 3,207 yards passing and 34 touchdowns, second-most in school history, and 10 interceptions. In 2008, he was named First Team All-Pac-10.

FOX Sports' complete NFL broadcast team, including broadcast pairings, for the 2021-22 season will be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit FOX Sports Press Pass.