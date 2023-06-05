FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF Debuts On 4K Ultra HD in August

It arrives for the first time on 4K Ultra HD digital and disc August 1, 2023 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF Debuts On 4K Ultra HD in August

June 5th is Ferris Bueller Day and to mark this momentous event we are…taking the day off.

But not before announcing that fans can experience FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF in all of its brilliant glory when it arrives for the first time on 4K Ultra HD digital and disc August 1, 2023 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Writer/director John Hughes’ seminal comedy about a high school student’s WILD adventures in the Windy City during a single, magnificent day off continues to be enjoyed, quoted, and revered.  The enduring classic captures the uproarious antics of Ferris and his friends as they relish the freedom of being not quite grown up.

This remastered 4K Ultra HD release features Dolby Vision™ and HDR-10, as well as Dolby Atmos® audio for a wonderfully immersive and liberating experience*.  The release also includes John Hughes’ original director’s commentary, which has not been available on disc since the first DVD release in 1999, along with access to a digital copy of the film and the following legacy bonus content:

Commentary with Director John Hughes                                            
Getting the Class Together: The Cast of Ferris Bueller's Day Off
The Making of Ferris Bueller's Day Off 
Who is Ferris Bueller?
The World According to Ben Stein
Vintage Ferris Bueller: The Lost Tapes 

Matthew Broderick stars as the delightfully charming Ferris who, with his girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara) and best bud Cameron (Alan Ruck), ditches school to enjoy one perfect day as a kid with no responsibilities.  In 2014, FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF was added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry, which serves as a compendium of films that have been judged to be culturally, aesthetically or historically important. 



