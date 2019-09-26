FARSCAPE Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Complete Series Blu-Ray

Astronaut John Crichton assumes he'll be home in time for dinner. But a freak accident during an experimental space mission catapults him across a thousand galaxies to an alien battlefield. Suddenly, he's trapped among alien creatures wielding deadly technology - a battle that 20th century sci-fi Pop culture never prepared him for. Hunted by a merciless military race, Crichton begins his unforgettable quest for home. Celebrate the 20th anniversary of this groundbreaking, epic sci-fi adventure that has become a fan favorite around the world.

BLU-RAY BONUS MATERIALS

Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars 2-part Finale Miniseries

Audio Commentaries

Archival Documentaries, Featurettes and Inside Looks

Behind-the-Scenes Interviews

Deleted & Director's Cut Scenes

Alternate Version of the Season 2 Premiere

TV Promos

AND MORE!

CAST AND CREW

Creator: Rockne S. O'Bannon

Executive Producers: Rockne S. O'Bannon, Robert A. Halmi, David Kemper, Brian Henson, Richard Manning

Cast: Ben Browder, Claudia Black, Gigi Edgley, Anthony Simcoe, Virginia Hey, Lani John Tupu, Jonathan Hardy

SPECS

1080p 1.33:1 / 1.78:1 Aspect Ratio

5.1 DTS-HD MA English Audio

