Experience the First Nine Minutes of ABC's EMERGENCE One Month Before Premiere

It's 3:10 a.m. and something is happening. In the opening scene of ABC's highly anticipated drama series "Emergence," it's the moment everything changes for one sleepy northeastern town. But for viewers, it's their first chance to watch the opening nine minutes of the show. ABC announced today the first nine minutes of their upcoming drama series "Emergence" will be released TUESDAY, Aug. 27 at 3:10 a.m. EDT/12:10 a.m. PDT. Audiences will be able to get a first look at 3:10 a.m. EDT and 12:10 a.m. PDT on YouTube, ABC.com, Twitter, Facebook and Hulu, as well as select MVPD and DMVPD on-demand services.

Premiering TUESDAY, SEPT. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), "Emergence" is a character-driven genre thriller that follows Jo (Allison Tolman), a police chief who takes in a young child (Alexa Swinton) she discovers near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws Jo into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined and the child's identity is at the center of it all. While the intriguing one-hour drama doesn't air until September, viewers are now able to experience the first nine minutes of this long-awaited series a full month ahead of the official premiere.

"Emergence" stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed.

Written and executive produced by Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters ("Kevin (Probably) Saves the World," "Marvel's Agent Carter," "Resurrection," "Reaper"), Paul McGuigan directs the pilot and is an executive producer. "Emergence" is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





