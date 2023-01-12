Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: Watch a Clip From the New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES

The episode will premiere Thursday, January 12, at 8/7c on FOX.

Jan. 12, 2023  

In the upcoming new episode of Hell's Kitchen, debuting Thursday, January 12, at 8/7c on FOX, Chefs will face the ultimate test of their individual pallets in the 21st annual blind taste test challenge.

Then, Eric McCormack ("Will & Grace"), and Justin Turner (professional baseball player) attend the dinner service for their respective charities, Project Angel Food and the Justin Turner Foundation.

Watch an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode below. In the clip, contestants keep their eyes on Brett, making sure that he doesn't mess this dish up.

Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for a 21st season with HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES, as Chef Gordon Ramsay and the team return to Los Angeles. For the first time ever on HELL'S KITCHEN, well-seasoned 40-year-olds will battle against fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings.

The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner.

At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.

Watch the exclusive clip here:






