Exclusive: Gustavo Dudamel Conducts in ¡VIVA MAESTRO! Clip

The upcoming Greenwich Films documentary ¡VIVA MAESTRO! opens only in theaters on April 8th.

The documentary follows one of the world's greatest and beloved musicians, Gustavo Dudamel (Music & Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and conductor of West Side Story's score), as his international tours are disrupted by deadly protests across his native Venezuela.

Watch an exclusive clip below, in which Dudamel discusses the important role he has: spreading the message that art is more than entertainment but a source of healing for people and communities all over the world.

¡VIVA MAESTRO! is an uplifting and timely new documentary from acclaimed director Ted Braun (DARFUR NOW), that follows Dudamel around the world as he responds to these unexpected and daunting obstacles with powerful music-making and an innovative and triumphant concert that celebrates the power of art to renew and unite.

Watch the clip here: