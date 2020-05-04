Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara & More to be Featured in SF Sketchfest's New LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVE Videos

SF Sketchfest announced a new series of Live from the Archive videos that will be released each Tuesday beginning on May 5, 2020. The series will feature many never-before-seen performances, tribute conversations and panel discussions from the past 19 years and will include appearances by many comedy and entertainment luminaries. The series will kick off on May 5th with the 20th anniversary reunion of the cast of "Best in Show" featuring Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Michael McKean, Jane Lynch, Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Hitchcock, John Michael Higgins, Ed Begley, Jr. and more. May's releases also include a tribute conversation between comedy superstars George Wallace and Patton Oswalt; the hilarious Uptown Showdown comedic debate Childhood vs. Adulthood featuring Michael Ian Black, Jo Firestone, Dave Hill, Aparna Nancherla, Michael Showalter, and Brent Weinbach; and a very special Roast of Peaches Christ featuring the local hero and drag superstar getting teased mercilessly by friends and colleagues Clea DuVall, Heklina, Heather Matarazzo, Jinkx Monsoon, Cassandra Peterson (aka Elvira, Mistress of the Dark), Coco Peru, Sister Roma, Mink Stole, and special guest John Waters. Additional titles will be announced in the coming weeks.

Archival videos will be available to rent at sfsketchfest.com/watch with prices starting at $5. Shows are available to watch for 48 HOURS from time of rental. Videos can be watched on most computers, mobile devices and can be streamed via Airplay or Chromecast to your television. Proceeds will go toward keeping SF Sketchfest afloat as well as supporting the artists featured and to select charities and fundraisers benefiting the Bay Area's comedy community of artists and venues. As COVID-19 continues to change the way that entertainment is presented and consumed during these difficult times, SF Sketchfest, a truly independent small business, hopes to bridge the gap between now and when it is safe to go back to presenting events in front of a live audience.

The first round of never-before-seen videos to be starting Tuesday May 5, all viewable at sfsketchfest.com/watch.

Available May 5:

SF Sketchfest Presents: "Best in Show" 20th Anniversary Reunion Panel

Featuring Ed Begley, Jr., Jennifer Coolidge, Christopher Guest, John Michael Higgins, Michael Hitchcock, Eugene Levy, Jane Lynch, Michael McKean, Catherine O'Hara, producer Karen Murphy, and moderator Kevin Pollak

Watch the trailer:

Recorded Live at SF Sketchfest on January 19, 2019

Partial proceeds to benefit San Francisco SPCA and PianoFight

Available May 12:

SF Sketchfest Presents: Uptown Showdown Debate: Childhood vs. Adulthood

An old-fashioned comedic debate with Michael Ian Black, Jo Firestone, Dave Hill, Aparna Nancherla, Michael Showalter, Brent Weinbach, and host Kate Willett

Watch the trailer:

Recorded Live at SF Sketchfest on January 24, 2017

Partial proceeds to benefit SF-Marin Food Bank and Marines' Memorial Association & Foundation

Available May 19:

SF Sketchfest Tribute: George Wallace in conversation and whatnot with Patton Oswalt

Watch the trailer:

Recorded Live at SF Sketchfest on January 19, 2020

Partial proceeds to benefit SF-Marin Food Bank and Brava for Women in the Arts

Available May 26:

SF Sketchfest Presents: The Roast of Peaches Christ

Featuring Peaches Christ with Clea DuVall, Heklina, Heather Matarazzo, Jinkx Monsoon, Cassandra Peterson (aka Elvira, Mistress of the Dark), Sister Roma, Mink Stole, with Roast Mistress Coco Peru, and very special guest John Waters.

Recorded Live at SF Sketchfest on January 13, 2019

A fundraiser for Peaches Christ Productions and SF Sketchfest, with partial proceeds to benefit Shanti Project and Oasis San Francisco

Upcoming releases will be announced in the coming weeks and will feature appearances by Pamela Adlon, Kevin Allison, Todd Barry, Greg Behrendt, W. Kamau Bell, Peter Bogdanovich, Dick Cavett, John Hodgman, Kasper Hauser, Julie Klausner, Hari Kondabolu, Tom Lenk, Bruce McCulloch, The Monkees' Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz, Brian Regan, Phoebe Robinson, Andrea Savage, Mort Sahl, Tom Scharpling, Molly Shannon, Paul F. Tompkins, Robert Townsend, Keenen Ivory Wayans, the casts and creators of "Airplane!" and "Animal House" and many more to come.





