Eric Dane Joins KJ Apa In Motorcycle Racing Film ONE FAST MOVE

Gulfstream Pictures in association with Luber Roklin Entertainment has set Eric Dane to join K.J. Apa in the motorcycle racing film ONE FAST MOVE, written and directed by multi-hyphenate Kelly Blatz. Mike Karz and Bill Bindley are producing through their Gulfstream Pictures in association with Matt Luber and Lena Roklin of Luber Roklin Entertainment. Gulfstream is fully financing the film. The film is currently shooting in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the film, a dishonorably discharged soldier (Apa) seeks out his estranged father (Dane) to help him pursue his dream of racing Supersport motorcycles. While training, he meets a small-town aspiring singer who begins to break down the walls his father's absence had built up.

Dane is best known for the role of Dr. Mark Sloan on "Grey's Annatomy," and for his recent role on "Euphoria." He is also know for roles on "The Last Ship" and X-MEN: THE LAST STAND.

ONE FAST MOVE is the second collaboration between Gulfstream Pictures and Luber Roklin Entertainment. They are currently in post-production on THE OTHER ZOEY starring Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey and Archie Renaux alongside Andie MacDowell, Heather Graham and Patrick Fabien.

Dane is repped by CAA and Management 360.