Eric Andre and Byron Bowers Face Off in FAST MONEY on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

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ERIC ANDRE and Byron Bowers brought their comedic chemistry to the FAST MONEY round on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD, competing together as Team Andre in the show's signature bonus segment. The pair took on the clock-driven, survey-based challenge that caps off each episode, with both comedians stepping up to the podium in back-to-back solo turns.

FAST MONEY requires each player to answer a set of survey questions as quickly as possible, with the combined point totals from both rounds determining whether the team walks away with the top prize. The format leans on instinct and broad audience appeal rather than specialized knowledge, putting Andre and Bowers' quick wit to the test under pressure.

The appearance places Team Andre among a run of celebrity pairings tackling the bonus round this season, each bringing a different competitive style to the podium. As with other teams on the show, the segment hinges less on rehearsed material and more on split-second reactions to unpredictable survey answers.

Other recent CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD contestants have taken on the same challenge, including Taylor Dayne and Joe McHugh, who represented their team in a previous episode's Fast Money round.

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